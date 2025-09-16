Iowa’s governor leads delegation on trade mission in India

Governor Kim Reynolds is leading a delegation of Iowa ag and business leaders on a trade mission to India.

Reynolds and the rest of the group left Saturday, with the goal of finding ways of exporting more Iowa goods — and ag commodities — to one of the world’s leading economies. It’s a follow-up visit to the governor’s trip to India last September. Governor Reynolds will attend a meeting of the U.S.-India Business Council and meet with officials in India’s government during the trip.

Trade tensions are high between the U.S. and India. In early August, Trump raised tariffs on India to 50% and last Monday Trump said trade with India has been “a totally one sided disaster.”