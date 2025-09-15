SmithCo’s The BRUTE Trailer Named a Top 50 New Products of 2025

Le Mars, Iowa – SmithCo Mfg., Inc., the industry leader in side dump trailer design and manufacturing, announced its latest innovation, The BRUTE™ CP30 side dump trailer, has been named one of Contractors’ Top 50 New Products of 2025 by Equipment Today magazine.

The Top 50 New Products is a prestigious annual award celebrating the most innovative and impactful new products and enhancements in the construction industry. Products are chosen for their excellence in innovation, quality, efficiency and overall contribution to jobsite productivity. Winners are selected based on a combination of reader engagement and editorial review, with products nominated over a 12-month period through ForConstructionPros.com.

The BRUTE was re-engineered to be a more robust version of SmithCo’s original CP30 construction pup off-road trailer. Introduced in March of 2025, it provides a more efficient way to transport dirt and debris from construction sites, offering faster load times and capabilities for more strategic dumping, while saving on maintenance costs and requiring minimal training to operate.

“We believe there isn’t a trailer on the market comparable to The BRUTE,” explained Scott Lovell, President and CEO of SmithCo. “Construction professionals appreciate what The BRUTE brings to the table in terms of size, durability, hauling capacity and ability to dump materials when and where you want it.”

To be selected as one of the Top 50 New Products is a true honor for SmithCo and a reflection of the industry’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in construction technology and equipment. This recognition underscores the commitment to solving real-world challenges faced by contractors and advancing the industry with tools that make a measurable difference in performance, safety and reliability.

More information about the 2025 award recipients can be found at ForConstructionPros.com.

About SmithCo Side Dump Trailers

SmithCo Mfg., Inc., located in Le Mars, Iowa, has been manufacturing high-quality, custom-built side dump trailers for more than 31 years. Their side dump trailers currently serve a wide variety of markets, including construction, agriculture, mining, government, waste handling and environmental. For more information, visit: www.sidedump.com.