State Softball to Stay at Rogers Park through 2045

The Iowa Girls State Softball Tournament has called the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge its home for the last 55 years. Today, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and its Board of Directors signed a contract extension that will keep the State Softball Tournament at Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Park for another 20 years.

“This is very exciting news,” said IGHSAU Executive Director Erin Gerlich. “The City of Fort Dodge, Fort Dodge Parks and Recreation, and Iowa Central Community College have made the Rogers Sports Complex the premier softball complex in Iowa. Fort Dodge has consistently demonstrated its commitment to our softball tournament through the millions of dollars invested in improving Rogers Park over the years. This extension cements our commitment to Fort Dodge and all the great things they have done—and continue to do—to make the Iowa Girls State Softball Tournament the best high school softball tournament in the United States.”

The 20-year extension will run through the 2045 state softball tournament and comes on the heels of a six-million-dollar renovation project that Fort Dodge has invested in Rogers Park, which has been home to the state tournament since 1970. The renovation projects include three new fields, lights on all five competition fields, a new press box, and expanded parking.

The new fields and lighting will enable the IGHSAU to implement a double-elimination tournament format in 2026, utilizing all five fields within the new structure.

The new agreement also maintains the IGHSAU’s partnership with Iowa Central Community College, which will continue to provide housing for teams during the state tournament.

“We are grateful for the confidence that the Girls Athletic Union has placed in us through this extension,” said Fort Dodge Parks and Recreation Director Lori Branderhorst. “The State Softball Tournament is our crown jewel, and we are committed to preserving its excellence for generations to come. The dedication of our staff, city council and administration, Iowa Central Community College, Visit Fort Dodge, and our entire community make this investment possible – benefiting our partners, student-athletes, and fans alike.”

Each year, the Iowa State Softball Tournament draws between 17,000 and 20,000 fans to Rogers Park. Projections show that the one millionth spectator will walk through the gates during the 2026 tournament. Rogers Sports Complex, now in its 55th year as host, proudly holds the distinction of being the longest-running venue among all IGHSAU state tournaments.