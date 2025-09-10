Paws Out Falls Out on September 13

Sioux City, IA — Veg Out and Pawzitive Change are excited to announce their collaboration for a special fundraising event on September 13th from 11am to 6pm. The event will feature a variety of activities, including the chance to meet Luna at the petting booth, indulge in delicious treats, savor some mouth-watering food, shop for unique goodies, and learn more about the inspiring work of Helping Paws Pawzitive Change.

Join us for a day filled with fun, food, and furry friends, all for a great cause. Whether you’re an animal lover, a foodie, or simply looking to support a worthy organization, this event is not to be missed. Mark your calendars and come out to show your support!