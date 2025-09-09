Patriot Day- September 11 Memorial and Flag Retirement Ceremony

South Sioux City, NE — On Thursday, September 11, 2025 around 7 pm a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held at Siouxland Freedom Park.

The service is held to honor and remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States and all veterans of the ongoing war of terrorism.

As part of the service, a dignified Retirement and Disposal Ceremony for old and damaged American flags will be held.

Event organizers include Dakota County American Legion, VFW Posts, local and tri-state Fire and Rescue Departments, Dakota County Sheriff’s Department, South Sioux City Police

Department and Dakota County Emergency Management.