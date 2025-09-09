Sioux City, IA — Alley Art Festival 2025 will fill the alleys between Fourth, Sixth, Pierce, and Nebraska Streets on Saturday, September 20 with 29 NEW murals from local and regional artists and artists as far away as Brooklyn, New York!

Visitors can once again leave their mark in the Alleys at the “Wall for All” where everyone gets a chance to create a mural! The Fifth Street Vendor Fair will feature art by over 30 talented artists with everything from paintings to stained glass, leather works to photography and much more!

There will be music all day in the alleys by local musicians and the Fourth Street Stage kicks off at 4 p.m. with local and national touring acts!

Headlining the 4th Street Stage – STUDEBAKER JOHN and the HAWKS – 7 p.m.

Studebaker John’s career has spanned six decades with tours across Europe and the United States. With over 20 albums released, he’s one of Chicago’s most legendary blues musicians.

4th Street Stage Lineup – DOJO SAINTS, MATT COX & THE MARAUDERS, LAZARUS GO HOME, THE GUTTER COLLECTIVE, BANANA CRAMPS

Back Alley Stage – VANGARDE ARTS ALMOST FAMOUS OPEN MIC CREW, DJ MEGA MIKE, THE SOUND INSURGENT, DJ RIO, & MORE

Kids Alley will have FREE art activities, including creating their own “Dancing Jingle Rings” … and kids of all ages can make a tie-dye Alley Art Festival shirt or bandana!

Tasty food trucks and beer and wine will be available.

Saturday, September 20 from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., admission is only $5.00 for adults, kids 12 and under get in FREE.

For more information, visit vangardearts.com or call 712-251-6432.