Unresolved tariff policies fuel uncertainty in Iowa business sector

The leaders of two Iowa business groups say compared to national data, it appears Iowa’s job market is stable, but unresolved U-S tariff policies are a concern.

“Our members are really focused on the future, trying to create innovations, trying to create business models that will sustain through any sort of unpredictability that we’ll see in Iowa’s labor market and Iowa’s overall economic picture,” said Joe Murphy, president of the Iowa Business Council which represents 21 of the state’s largest employers.

Murphy said recent surveys indicate Iowa Business Council members have had “a very positive outlook” for the next six months. “We’re going to determine whether that continues in our next survey here coming up,” Murphy said, “but with respect to hiring, you know, I think we’re holding steady.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced the national unemployment rate in August rose to four-point-three percent in August, the highest in nearly four years. Iowa Association of Business and Industry president Nicole Crain said Iowa manufacturers are seeing a softening in the national economy.

“In Iowa, we’re still at 3.7% unemployment, so if you’re look at what that means for Iowa manufacturers, Iowa business — that’s still essentially full employment,” Crain said. Full employment, according to economists, represents a situation where nearly everyone who wants to work has a job.

Crain said uncertainty about federal business taxes ended with passage the “Big Beautiful Bill,” but tariffs remain a concern. “We support wanting to have more products made in America, made in Iowa,” Crain said. “Many of our members — 40% — have experienced unfair trade practices, so they understand needing to get that fair balance, but we need to get these deals done.”

Crain and Murphy made their comments this weekend on “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS.