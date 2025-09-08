South Sioux City, NE — Join us for an unforgettable evening at the 2nd Annual Unidos Avanzamos Fundraising Gala, where we come together in celebration of community, culture, and collective progress! The event will be held on Friday, September 12, 2025 at 5:00 PM at the Marriott Events Center in South Sioux City, NE.

This year’s theme: Raíces y Alas (Roots and Wings)

Grounded in our rich cultural heritage, Raíces reminds us of the strength found in honoring where we come from. Alas, symbolized by butterflies, represent the journey of migration, transformation, and resilience—mirroring the thriving spirit of our immigrant communities.

As we continue breaking barriers and shaping a brighter future, Unity as a whole steps into a new season of growth, connection, and boundless possibility.