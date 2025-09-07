X’s Baseball Season Comes To A Close

The Sioux City Explorer’s 2025 baseball season ended sooner than anyone wanted Saturday evening, with a 7-1 playoff loss to the Sioux Falls Canaries at Lewis & Clark Park.

Jabari Henry hit 3 home runs as the Canaries unleashed a power surge to overwhelm the Explorers to win both games in Sioux city and take the opening round of the playoffs 2 games to 1.

The home team lost every game in the best of 3 series, including a 16-8 loss by the X’s in Sioux City Friday night.

In Game Two, Sioux City was just nine outs away from advancing with a three-run lead, but Sioux Falls came up huge when it mattered most.

The X’s playoff run ends in the first round for the second straight season.