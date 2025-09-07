Northwest Iowa Community College Fall 2025 Enrollment: Largest in School History

Sheldon, IA — Northwest Iowa Community College (NCC) has reached a new milestone with a record-breaking Fall 2025 enrollment of 2,009 students—the largest fall class in the College’s history and the first to surpass 2,000. This represents a 5.35% increase from the Fall 2024 enrollment of 1,907 students.

While this record-breaking fall enrollment is a notable achievement, NCC operates with multiple terms and start dates throughout the academic year. Another key metric is the total unduplicated headcount for the full academic year. In August 2025, at the conclusion of the 2024–2025 academic year, NCC recorded a total of 2,889 students, a 5% increase over the 2023–2024 academic year enrollment of 2,751.

Over the past decade, NCC’s fall enrollment has grown from 1,612 students in 2015 to 2,009 in 2025—a nearly 25% increase, reflecting a steady average annual growth rate of more than 2% per year. This long-term momentum is matched by outcomes that consistently exceed both state and national averages.

NCC’s student success rate stands at 62.2%, compared to the Iowa state average of 55.2% and the national community college average of 59.3%. The college’s graduation rate of 56.2% also outpaces the state average of 44.4% as well as the national two-year public institution average of approximately 39.4%. These results demonstrate that NCC is not only attracting more students than ever before but also helping them succeed, graduate, and thrive in their careers and communities.

Kristin Kollbaum, Director of Marketing & Communications, stated, “We are grateful to see our fall enrollment reach new heights again this year. Having two consecutive years of record-breaking growth, and a decade of steady progress, reminds us that students and families trust NCC to deliver on our promise of quality, affordable, hands-on education. Even more important is that our students are succeeding and graduating at rates above both state and national averages. That reflects the heart of who we are—an institution committed to service, success, and meeting the needs of Northwest Iowa. This milestone is possible because of the dedication of NCC’s employees and the support of our community partners.”

These numbers reflect NCC’s ongoing commitment to student achievement and community impact. Students are choosing NCC because of its reputation as one of the top community colleges in the nation—recognized by the Aspen Institute as a Top 20 College for the 2025 Aspen Prize and honored by the Carnegie Foundation for Impact, Access, and Student Success. With high-quality instruction, a focus on student success, and relevant programs that lead to fulfilling careers in Northwest Iowa, NCC continues to be a trusted choice for students and families. At NCC – Your Success is Our Story.

For more information, call 800-352-4907, email studentservices@nwicc.edu, or visit nwicc.edu.