Le Mars Company Outbid by Spencer Firm for Park Contract

Le Mars, IA — Wiltgen Brothers Inc of Le Mars, one of six bidders for a contract to provide improvements at O’Toole Park, lost out to Graves Construction of Spencer. Wiltgen bid $2.42 million, while Graves bid 2.39 million, and the council must accept the lowest “responsible, responsive bid.”

The O’Toole Park improvements are part of a larger $11 million investment in Le Mars’ city parks. The work will go on for at least a decade, with the City Council pledging to spend $5.5 million and the Le Mars Area Betterment Foundation matching that pledge.