ISU Extension and Outreach Offers Training on Iowa’s Open Meetings and Open Records Laws

ISU Extension and Outreach Offers Training on Iowa’s Open Meetings and Open...

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s Community and Economic Development (CED) program is offering a virtual training session to help local officials, board members, and community leaders better understand Iowa’s “sunshine laws.”

The Open Meetings and Open Records Training will provide a clear, practical introduction to Iowa Code Chapters 21 and 22, which govern how public meetings and records are handled in the state. These laws are essential for ensuring transparency, accountability, and public trust in local government.

The training is ideal for:

Newly elected or appointed officials

Board and commission members

City and county staff

Anyone seeking a refresher on open government requirements

Participants will gain the knowledge and confidence to apply the law in real-world situations, helping them serve their communities more effectively and responsibly.

Upcoming Virtual Training Sessions:

Monday, September 15, 2025

12:00–2:00 p.m. or 4:00–6:00 p.m. (choose the time that works best for you)

This live, online training is interactive and led by experienced professionals from ISU Extension and Outreach.

To register or learn more, visit the Community and Economic Development website. Open Meeting and Open Records Training | Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Community and Economic Development

For questions about the training or to determine if it’s right for you, contact Sara Shonrock at sshonroc@iastate.edu.