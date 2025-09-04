Blue Bunny Ice Cream is IA’s Most Loved Homegrown Brand, Survey Finds

Le Mars, IA — From O’Neill surfboards in California to Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Vermont, and Ford trucks out of Michigan, some products are stitched so tightly into their home state’s identity that they’re practically part of the local flag. But which Iowa-made goods inspire the most pride today?

That’s the question MarketBeat.com, a leading financial media company, set out to answer. Surveying 3,015 respondents, they asked Iowans to name the products that make them beam with state pride. The results were as follows:

#1 Blue Bunny Ice Cream (Le Mars)

Produced by Wells Enterprises in the “Ice Cream Capital of the World.” Iowans beam with pride knowing their small town churns out scoops that make dessert lovers everywhere melt.

#2 Maytag Dairy Farms Blue Cheese (Newton)

Known for its award-winning blue cheese since 1941. Iowans love that their state produces a cheese so good it’s made converts out of even the blue-cheese skeptics.

#3 Templeton Rye Whiskey (Templeton)

A Prohibition-era recipe revived into a celebrated small-batch rye. Ask around Iowa, and folks will tell you Templeton isn’t just whiskey – it’s history poured into a glass.

#4 Casey’s General Store Pizza (Ankeny)

A convenience store pizza phenomenon with a cult Midwestern following. For Iowans, it’s the guilty pleasure that tastes like home – gas station stop or not.

#5 Kinze Manufacturing (Williamsburg)

A major producer of agricultural equipment, especially planters and grain carts. For locals, it’s a reminder that innovation in farming doesn’t just happen in Silicon Valley – it happens right here in the heartland.