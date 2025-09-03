Montgomery Named Manager of the Year

The American Association of Professional Baseball announced that Sioux City Explorers Manager Steve Montgomery has been named the 2025 Manager of the Year.

Outfielder Henry George and closer Felix Cepeda were also named to the league’s Postseason All-Star Team.

Montgomery just completed his 11th season in the Explorers dugout and guided Sioux City to a league-best 64-36 record this season.

The X’s also claimed the West Division regular-season division title, the team’s first since 2018.

Montgomery assembled a team that shattered and then rewrote the record book in stolen bases for the American Association this past season.

The offense broke the league’s previous stolen-base record of 213 bags held by the 2023 Milwaukee Milkmen, with the team’s 214th steal on August 12.

The X’s would add another 61 stolen bases on the way to 275 to finish the regular season.

It’s the 2nd time Mongtomery has been honored as the Manager of the Year.

He also earned the award following the 2015 record-setting season for Sioux City. Montgomery is 617-482 (.561) all-time as manager of the Explorers.

Henry George finished the season hitting .291 with nine home runs and 43 RBI.

He ended the regular season with 100 hits and was tied for tenth in doubles and was fourth in walks with 62.

George was also a speedster on the base paths for Sioux City. He finished with 43 stolen bases, good for fourth in the league, and he joined teammates Austin Davis (60), D’Shawn Knowles (53) and Zac Vooletich (41) with 40 or more stolen bases.

Felix Cepeda tied the Explorers single season save mark of 24 in 2025.

He would lead the league in saves while posting a 1.42 ERA and a 6-3 record in 44 games.

Cepeda struck out 63 batters and was involved in 30 of the 64 Explorers wins with either a win or a save.

The right-hander converted 22 consecutive save opportunities during the regular season.