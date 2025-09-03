Diamond Vogel Announces Strategic Shift in Architectural Coatings Market

Orange City, IA — Diamond Vogel is implementing a strategic transformation in its approach to the architectural coatings market. As part of this shift, the company is divesting its company-owned retail stores that primarily serve painting contractors, homeowners, and maintenance professionals. Spectrum Paint has agreed to acquire Diamond Vogel’s architectural paint business across eleven locations and will assume operations at eight stores in central Iowa.

Spectrum plans to continue operations at these sites and retain most of the employees.

“In today’s evolving retail landscape, success demands continuous innovation and focus,” said Jeff Powell, CEO of Diamond Vogel. “Our strength lies in paint manufacturing, and we recognized the

need to reinvest in our core capabilities rather than retail operations. We’re pleased to partner with Spectrum Paint, a company known for delivering exceptional customer experiences. Spectrum will continue to offer our premium architectural paints and coatings to the market.”

As Diamond Vogel exits the retail space, the company is refocusing its efforts on serving industrial customers through a new industrial service center model. This initiative is designed to meet the needs of manufacturers nationwide by offering local inventory support, dedicated color matching, and timely order fulfillment. Twelve existing Diamond Vogel locations will be upgraded to support this new model.

Diamond Vogel remains committed to producing high-quality architectural paints, which will continue to be available through our acquisition partners. “Manufacturing is at the heart of who we

are,” Powell added. “This strategic move allows us to return to our roots and reinvest in what we do best—making exceptional coatings.”

The company is currently in discussions with potential buyers for its remaining architectural paintfocused retail locations.