UnityPoint Health Acquires MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center

Sioux City, IA — UnityPoint Health has assumed ownership of MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City as of Monday, September 1, 2025. The acquisition includes the hospital and several of its facilities.

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center will now be known as “UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Downtown.” UnityPoint president and CEO Scott Kizer says the acquisition is “an important milestone for UnityPoint Health, our providers and team members and, most importantly, the patients and communities who rely upon these institutions for care.”

UnityPoint Health – Sioux City Market president Jane Arnold says the next step will be to bring MercyOne colleagues into the UnityPoint Health family.