Sioux City’s Role in Telecommunications History Featured in New Exhibit

The Sioux City Public Museum’s newest exhibit, Hello Operator – Telephone Pioneers of Sioux City, explores Sioux City’s remarkable contributions to telecommunications history, tracing its journey from hosting one of Iowa’s first telephone exchanges in 1880 to serving as a regional communications hub for over a century.

Visitors will discover Sioux City’s deep connections to the Bell System, the emergence of innovative independent providers like the Sioux City Telephone Company and New State Telephone Company, and the evolution of telephone technology. The exhibit features historic photographs, iconic telephone designs, and original equipment that bring the city’s telephone history to life.

Sioux City was among the earliest Iowa cities to adopt telephone service. Its first telephone exchange, launched in 1880, was a local franchise of the American Bell Company—founded by telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell. As Bell’s company grew to dominate the American telephone industry for nearly a century, Sioux City became an integral part of the Bell System network.

Despite the Bell monopoly, several independent telephone companies found success in the region. The Sioux City Telephone Company, for instance, was among the first in the nation to implement an automatic dialing network. Another notable independent, the New State Telephone Company, was established by Cloid H. Smith, who later founded the American Pop Corn Company.

Over time, Sioux City’s telephone market came under the full control of Northwestern Bell, a Bell System subsidiary. From 1921 until the historic breakup of the Bell System in 1984, Sioux City served as a key regional office for Northwestern Bell.

This exhibit offers a fascinating glimpse into the local innovations and national impact of Sioux City’s telecommunications legacy and is available to see at no cost from August 30-November 30, 2025.

The Sioux City Public Museum is located at 607 4th Street in downtown Sioux City. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.