Siouxland SHRM Annual Conference to be held September 12

South Sioux City, NE — The 2025 Siouxland SHRM Annual Conference, titled “HR: Mission Possible!,” will be held at Northeast Community College on Friday, September 12 from 8:45 – 3:30 pm. Doors will open at 8:00 am to attendees. Cost to attend is $125 for local members, $150 for non-members, and $15 for students. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided; you can register online here.

This annual event is designed for Human Resource professionals to share best practices as well as learn from industry leaders on topics relevant to the HR industry. This year’s conference is packed with more breakout sessions, covering more topics, by more speakers than ever before. The conference Keynote speakers is Molly Mackey with LEAdeRship Institute along with session speakers, Linda Krei with ActionCOACH XL Edge, Mary Hammer, a Talent Acquisition Panel, and more! There will be several opportunities for attendees to visit vendor booths, network with HR professionals from the region as well as earn continuing education credit. Event Sponsors:

Short Staffed, Max I Walker, Security National Bank, BVU, Connections EAP, AJ Gallagher, Iowa Works, Rosecrance Jackson Centers, Aventure Staffing, Aflac, IBC. 2025 Annual Conference Sponsorships

The Siouxland Chapter of SHRM serves the business community through education, networking, and sharing best practices in people management. We are an affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management. Whether you are new to the HR field or have many years of experience, our chapter is a great resource for networking and professional development in the Human Resources field.