Business Spotlight: Telco Triad Community Credit Union – Serving Sioux City with Financial Excellence

Established in 1945, Telco Triad Community Credit Union has been a cornerstone of financial services in Sioux City, Iowa. Originally serving employees of the Northwestern Bell Phone System, the credit union expanded its reach after merging with Health Triad Credit Union in 1983. In 1990, “Community” was added to its name, reflecting its broader commitment to serving the wider community.

Comprehensive Financial Services

Telco Triad offers a diverse range of financial products tailored to meet the needs of its members:

Loans : Competitive rates on auto, home, personal, and student loans.

: Competitive rates on auto, home, personal, and student loans. FREE Rewards Checking Account : No Monthly Fee – Completely Free

: No Monthly Fee – Completely Free Savings Options : Regular savings accounts, CDs, IRAs, and specialized savings clubs.

: Regular savings accounts, CDs, IRAs, and specialized savings clubs. Digital Banking : Online banking, mobile app access, and mobile deposit services.

: Online banking, mobile app access, and mobile deposit services. Additional Services: Credit cards, money wires, and financial education resources

The credit union emphasizes personalized service, ensuring members receive guidance tailored to their financial goals.

Convenient Branch Locations

Telco Triad operates multiple branches to serve its members effectively:

Main Branch : 3098 Floyd Blvd, Sioux City, IA 51108

: 3098 Floyd Blvd, Sioux City, IA 51108 Hamilton Branch : 818 W 7th Street, Sioux City, IA 51103

: 818 W 7th Street, Sioux City, IA 51103 Riverside Branch : 5500 Military Rd, Sioux City, IA 51109

: 5500 Military Rd, Sioux City, IA 51109 Morningside Branch : 2550 Glenn Ave, Sioux City, IA 51106

: 2550 Glenn Ave, Sioux City, IA 51106 Spencer Branch : 24 W 4th St, Spencer, IA 51301

: 24 W 4th St, Spencer, IA 51301 Denison Branch : 11 N 7th St, Denison, IA 51442

: 11 N 7th St, Denison, IA 51442 Each location offers both lobby and drive-up services, with hours designed to accommodate members’ schedules.

Career Opportunities at Telco Triad

Telco Triad is committed to fostering a supportive and family-friendly work environment. The credit union offers competitive salaries and benefits, encouraging professional growth and development. Positions range from entry-level roles to executive leadership, providing opportunities for a variety of skill sets.

Current job openings and application details can be found on their Website. Prospective applicants can also submit their resumes directly to the Human Resources department by emailing markn@telcotriad.org

Community Engagement and Events

Beyond financial services, Telco Triad actively participates in community events and initiatives. For instance, they host member appreciation events and educational seminars on topics like fraud prevention, demonstrating their commitment to member well-being.

For more information about Telco Triad Community Credit Union’s services, locations, or career opportunities, visit their official website at telcotriad.org.