Nature Calls Event to Feature Craft Beer Tasting and More

Sample craft beers, bid on unique auction items, and visit with artists about their work at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center’s “Nature Calls” fundraiser Saturday, September 13th beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center. Free parking is available at the city parking ramps.

The “blue jeans casual” evening includes nature art, beer tasting, food, raffles, silent auctions, and a live auction. Guests can sample more than 70 craft beers, including some from your local favorite brewers. In addition, there will be IPAs, ciders, lagers, seltzers, beer alternatives and some local wines to sample at the event. Complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and delicious food will also be available throughout the evening. The sampling will conclude at 9:15 p.m.

“Nature Calls is our only fundraising event and it’s vital funding for our programs. People look forward to it because of the relaxed atmosphere and unique combination of artists, beer & wine, and auction items,” said Theresa Kruid, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Education Director. “Our goal is to raise funds for conservation & nature education programs that reach Siouxland Youth, as well as exhibits, and projects” continued Kruid.

The Nature Calls event attributes its success to numerous sponsors and local donors and has become a fun and profitable evening for the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center’s special projects such as the Nature Center indoor exhibits, the Raptor House, and the very popular Discovery Forest Nature Playscape. With the help of previous year’s Nature Calls funds and other donations and grants we were able to hire seasonal naturalists and offer summer day camp and other youth programming. Funds have been used recently to refresh our exhibit gallery and added a new interactive pollinator wall mural.

A highlight of the event is the Live Auction which includes a trip to Costa Rica or Belize; fine jewelry; overnight cabin stays; and much more. In addition, more than 70 Silent auction items have been donated for the event. There will be raffles, including a few gun raffles. We will have a special quilt raffle featuring the past 20 years of Nature Calls t-shirts. This queen size quilt was handmade and donated by Debra Herman.

Seven area artisans and nature-themed vendors will exhibit their items available for purchase at the September 13th event. Artists and vendors include: Artery – Julia & Pete Licht, fused glass artwork; Autumn Prairie Designs – Jana Sawin-Peterson, jewelry; Connie Richardson-Smith, nature photography and cards; SRS Custom Styles – Sally Satterwhite, floral décor, jewelry & resin items; Graf Bees – Mark & Linda Graf, honey, beeswax items, body care items & candles; Crafty Gourds – Julie Phillips, gourd art & décor; The Untwisted Fibre – Crystal Huls, natural dyes and yarns.

Advance tickets are available for $65 each. Purchase tickets online at https://woodburyparks.org/ or call the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center at 712-258-0838. Online sales end on Wednesday, September 10th at midnight. After that time, individuals can purchase At door tickets for $75 each.

For more information, contact Theresa Kruid at 712-258-0838. View more auction items, sponsors, artists, and beers featured at the event at https://www.facebook.com/DorothyPecautNatureCenter or https://woodburyparks.org/.