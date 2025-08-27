Hops & Harvest Beer Festival Set for September 6

Sioux City, IA — The Sioux City Historic Fourth Street Association will host their first annual “Hops & Harvest Beer Festival” on Saturday, September 6, on Historic 4th Street. The event, which is sponsored by Old Chicago, will give participants an opportunity to sample a variety of unique products while enjoying vibrant atmosphere of Historic 4th Street. This is a 21+ event.

The lineup of participating breweries includes Brioux City Brewery, Marto Brewing, Big Grove Brewery, Jefferson Beer Supply, Late Harvest Brewery, and more.

Whether you’re a beer connoisseur or just looking for a fun time, this event is perfect for beer lovers of all kinds. Don’t miss out on this exciting celebration of hops and harvest flavors!