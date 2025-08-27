Alzheimer’s Association Hosting Walk to Raise Money

Sioux City, IA — The Alzheimer’s Association will host the “Walk to End Alzheimers” at Morningside University on Saturday, September 27 from 9 am to 12 pm. This two-mile walk aims to raise money to support efforts in providing care and support for those affected by Alzheimer’s, as well as funding research into potential treatments and a cure.

The walk will feature local resources for caregivers and will include The Promise Garden ceremony which is a moving tribute that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease.

The colors of the Promise Garden Flowers represent participants’ connection to Alzheimer’s — their reasons to end the disease.

Blue: Someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

Purple: An individual who has lost someone to the disease.

Yellow: A person who is currently supporting or caring for someone living with Alzheimer’s.

Orange: A participant who supports the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and other dementia.