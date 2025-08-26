Le Mars May Ask for $16 Million for Fire Station

Le Mars, IA — City officials in Le Mars are still determining the exact cost of a new fire station, but may ask for as much as $16 million, a decision that will need to be approved by at least 60% of voters in November.

The city approved an agreement with FEH design, a Sioux City architectural firm, earlier this year. FEH Design will help the city with planning the bond referendum to fund the fire station. If voters approve the referendum in November, the city “would enter into an agreement with FEH to design [the station].”

The new station will be built on city property purchased in June of 2023, located across from the Mauer Funeral Home.