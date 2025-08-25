Teamsters strike is over at Kemps plant in Le Mars

The coop that owns the Kemps dairy plant in Le Mars and the Teamsters Union have reached a tentative agreement and the strike at the plant that began late Thursday afternoon ended at 8 p.m. Friday.

“There’s been a good, fair deal proposed on the table for us to bring back to our membership,” says Adrian Macias, a spokesman for Teamsters Local 554. “We’re putting everything together in detail for us to have a meeting this week coming up with all the employees and they’ll have an opportunity go through the whole deal and vote yes or no on it.”

The strike lasted about 27 hours and employees have returned to work. “(It was) a peaceful strike,” Macias said. “People were actually passing by, dropping off water, cookies, so it was good to see that from the community and we want to thank everybody that supported us and we want to thank the company also for coming to the table and giving us a good proposal.”

Dairy Farmers of America issued a statement about the tentative agreement, expressing appreciation to dairy farm families who have invested in the plant and jobs for valued employees. Dairy Farmers of America acquired the Le Mars plant nearly five years ago. This past December, a majority of the nearly 200 people employed at the facility voted to join the Teamsters.