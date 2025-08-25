Irish Road Bowling Hosted by Opportunities Unlimited

Sioux City, IA — Grab your team of four ($200 registration fee) and get ready for a one-of-a-kind day of fun! Opportunities Unlimited will host “Irish Road Bowling” on September 13th, 2025.

Each team will take turns rolling a cannonball down a 1.5-mile course, aiming to finish in the fewest rolls — just like golf, but way more exciting!

Your registration includes a cannonball, scorecard, and a $10 lunch voucher for your choice of one of two on-site food trucks. Enjoy beer tents, fun games, live Irish music, and bagpipers along the course for the ultimate experience.

All proceeds go directly to our Annual Angels Fund, which helps support the people we serve. To learn more about Annual Angels and to sign up for Irish Road Bowling, visit the Opportunities Unlimited website.

Come for the competition, stay for the cause!