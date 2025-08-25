Home Siouxland Business News Fall 2025 Re-Event

Fall 2025 Re-Event

By
Business News
-
2
SHARE

Sioux City, IA — On Saturday, September 27, 2025, the City of Sioux City and the Environmental Advisory Board will hold their semi-annual Re-Event. This event will be held at the Citizen’s Convenience Center located at 5800 28th Street from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This recycling event collects materials that can be recycled, reused, and refurbished. By not putting your recyclable waste into the trash, natural resources and energy are conserved, valuable and potentially harmful materials are recovered, and landfill space is saved.

ACCEPTED ITEMS:

  1. Electronics and appliances (fee varies) – price list see attached
  2. Batteries accepted (free)
  3. Light bulbs ($1.00 ea.)
  4. Tires (without the rim is $6.00, with a rim is $11.00)
  5. Mattresses ($10.00 for Twin/Full, $15.00 for Queen/King)

Visit www.sioux-city.org/re-event for more information.

No Styrofoam will be accepted at the event. Please call LiteForm in South Sioux City at 402-241-4402 for Styrofoam recycling.

The money collected will assist in covering the cost of dismantling, recycling, and proper disposal. Please contact the Environmental Services Division at 712-279-6222 with questions.

The following table shows projected fees for the Re-Event. No credit cards will be accepted. Cash or checks only.

Fluor. Bulbs $1

Small Misc Electronics $4

VCR DVD
Game Console
$4


PC/Computer Tower
$5

Laptops/ Tablets/ Handheld $5

Fax/Printer

Counter top
$5

Rolling/ Floor or Push-pull $15

TV
Monitor
UNDER 45″
$15

TV
Monitor
OVER 45″
$20

Desktop Copier $25

Full Size Copier
$50

Appliances are listed in three (3) designated categories: handheld, countertop and rolling, floor, or push/pull. See below for category descriptions.

 

ACCEPTED ITEMS: CANNOT CONTAIN ANY LIQUID, FOOD OR GREASE

Handheld: $4.00 Countertop: $5.00 Roller/Push-Pull: $15.00
Blenders Air Purifiers Heaters
Electric Knife Blenders / Juicers Power Washers
Steam Cleaners Bread Makers Trash Compactors
Mixers Coffee/ Espresso Machines Wet/Dry Vacuums
  Deep Fryer  
  Electric Griddle/ Grills  
  Electric Wok  
  Fax Machine / Printer  
  Food Dehydrators  
  Food Processor  
  Ice Cream Makers  
  Laptops / Tablets  
  Meat Slicer/Grinders  
  Mixers  
  Popcorn Maker  

 


HAVE AN APPLIANCE THAT ISN’T ACCEPTED AT THE RE-EVENT?

Items that are NOT accepted at the Re-Event can be disposed of through the Citizen’s Convenience Center (CCC) for a small fee are listed below. Contact the CCC at 712-255-8345 with any questions.

– Air conditioners

– Dehumidifiers

– Mini fridge or any fridge

– Medical/chemical equipment

– Propane grills

– Wine coolers

– PCB ballasts

