Fall 2025 Re-Event

Sioux City, IA — On Saturday, September 27, 2025, the City of Sioux City and the Environmental Advisory Board will hold their semi-annual Re-Event. This event will be held at the Citizen’s Convenience Center located at 5800 28th Street from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This recycling event collects materials that can be recycled, reused, and refurbished. By not putting your recyclable waste into the trash, natural resources and energy are conserved, valuable and potentially harmful materials are recovered, and landfill space is saved.

ACCEPTED ITEMS:

Electronics and appliances (fee varies) – price list see attached Batteries accepted (free) Light bulbs ($1.00 ea.) Tires (without the rim is $6.00, with a rim is $11.00) Mattresses ($10.00 for Twin/Full, $15.00 for Queen/King)

Visit www.sioux-city.org/re-event for more information.

No Styrofoam will be accepted at the event. Please call LiteForm in South Sioux City at 402-241-4402 for Styrofoam recycling.

The money collected will assist in covering the cost of dismantling, recycling, and proper disposal. Please contact the Environmental Services Division at 712-279-6222 with questions.

The following table shows projected fees for the Re-Event. No credit cards will be accepted. Cash or checks only.

Fluor. Bulbs $1 Small Misc Electronics $4 VCR DVD

Game Console

$4

PC/Computer Tower

$5 Laptops/ Tablets/ Handheld $5 Fax/Printer Counter top

$5 Rolling/ Floor or Push-pull $15 TV

Monitor

UNDER 45″

$15 TV

Monitor

OVER 45″

$20 Desktop Copier $25 Full Size Copier

$50

Appliances are listed in three (3) designated categories: handheld, countertop and rolling, floor, or push/pull. See below for category descriptions.

ACCEPTED ITEMS: CANNOT CONTAIN ANY LIQUID, FOOD OR GREASE

Handheld: $4.00 Countertop: $5.00 Roller/Push-Pull: $15.00 Blenders Air Purifiers Heaters Electric Knife Blenders / Juicers Power Washers Steam Cleaners Bread Makers Trash Compactors Mixers Coffee/ Espresso Machines Wet/Dry Vacuums Deep Fryer Electric Griddle/ Grills Electric Wok Fax Machine / Printer Food Dehydrators Food Processor Ice Cream Makers Laptops / Tablets Meat Slicer/Grinders Mixers Popcorn Maker



HAVE AN APPLIANCE THAT ISN’T ACCEPTED AT THE RE-EVENT?

Items that are NOT accepted at the Re-Event can be disposed of through the Citizen’s Convenience Center (CCC) for a small fee are listed below. Contact the CCC at 712-255-8345 with any questions.

– Air conditioners

– Dehumidifiers

– Mini fridge or any fridge

– Medical/chemical equipment

– Propane grills

– Wine coolers

– PCB ballasts