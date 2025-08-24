Second Nonstop United Express Jet Flight to Denver Coming to Sioux Gateway Airport

Sioux Gateway Airport (SUX) is excited about a significant enhancement of air service that will further strengthen the region’s connectivity. Effective January 6, 2026, a second daily nonstop United Express flight, operated by SkyWest Airlines, will be added from SUX to United’s Denver International Airport (DEN) hub. The route will be operated with the comfortable, 50-passenger Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft.

The new flight will better connect Siouxland – the economic and cultural hub of the tri-state region – with United Airlines’ global network spanning six continents. It will complement Sioux Gateway’s existing nonstop service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD).

“This second flight to Denver is more than just added convenience,” said Barbara Sloniker, Executive Vice President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a signal that Siouxland is on the move. Our region’s travelers will gain convenient access to around 25 new destinations, along with more options to reach existing ones. Whether heading to the Rockies for adventure or connecting globally through one of United’s international hubs at Denver or Chicago, Sioux Gateway Airport is your gateway to the world.”

“We’re excited to provide this additional round-trip flight for travelers in the Siouxland area,” said Cody Thomas, Managing Director of Market Development at SkyWest Airlines. “We know how important it is for a community to have access to quality air service. Now with two round-trip flights to Denver and a third to Chicago, passengers can more easily connect to hundreds of destinations worldwide on United’s global network.”

The daily round-trip flights are ideally timed for leisure and business travelers, with exceptional connecting opportunities. Below is the current SUX schedule and the expected times with the new flight*:

*Flight schedules can vary and are subject to change.

About United Airlines’ Denver Hub

No other airline flies to more destinations from the Mile High City, with upwards of 550 daily departures on United Airlines and United Express to more than 180 destinations across 45 states, including 21 international destinations. All told, United operates an airport-leading 90 gates at DEN, which encompasses the entire B Concourse and half of the A Concourse. Customers can book now at www.united.com.