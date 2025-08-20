SRTS Celebrates 45 Years of Service with Feature on KTIV

This month, SRTS Transit Director Brian Pearson was featured on KTIV’s Business Spotlight to share the incredible journey of the Siouxland Regional Transit System (SRTS) — a long-standing organization founded through SIMPCO 45 years ago.

Brian highlighted SRTS’s continued growth, including future plans to expand services in Le Mars, Cherokee, and Onawa, and the need to hire more drivers to meet increasing demand. He also discussed efforts to raise awareness in local communities about available transit options, and shared exciting plans to increase and diversify the fleet to better serve Siouxland.

Listen to the full interview here.