Miracle Makers ”Cigar & Bourbon” Night

South Sioux City, NE — We invite you to join us for our Fifth Annual Cigar & Bourbon Fundraiser, presented by Callahan’s Liquor, Dublin House, & Sherm’s Smoke Shop!

This event will be held at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 6:30 PM.

Enjoy an evening of premium cigars, fine bourbon tastings, and great company — all while supporting our Miracle League athletes and programs. The night will feature:

Live & Silent Auctions

Bourbon Tastings & Pairings

Hand-rolled Cigars

A fun, community-driven atmosphere

All proceeds from the evening benefit The Miracle League of Sioux City, helping us continue to provide inclusive sports and recreational opportunities for children and adults of all abilities.

Tickets are on sale now — stop into Callahan’s Liquor or reach out to miracleleaguesiouxcity@gmail.com for tickets!