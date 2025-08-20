Explorers Playoff Tickets go On Sale

The Sioux City Explorers are excited to announce that playoff tickets for the first home playoff game of the 2025 postseason are now on sale at Lewis and Clark Park and online at xsbaseball.com.

Come out and cheer on your Sioux City Explorers as they make a run for the Miles Wolff Cup.

Sioux City currently has the best record in the American Association at 57-31 and hold a four and half-game lead over the second place Kansas City Monarchs for the regular-season West Division title.

The first home game potential dates are Wednesday 9/3 – 7:05 p.m. or Friday 9/5 – 7:05 p.m.

For more information visit the Explorers in person at the Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS or online at xsbaseball.com .