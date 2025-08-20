Drilling Pharmacy Immunization and Test and Treat Services

Sioux City, IA — Fall is just around the corner and Drilling Pharmacy will once again have seasonal flu vaccines! We are happy to accommodate curbside vaccinations if desired. We are continuing to offer other vaccine services including pneumonia, shingles, RSV, and tetanus.

We are offering on-site immunization clinics for groups of 10 or more at local businesses, churches, and facilities. We can also provide health screenings including lipid panels, a1c tests, blood pressure, and blood glucose readings. If you are interested in any of these clinics, please call the pharmacy at 712-276-4621 to speak to one of our pharmacists.

We also provide test and treat services where we test for strep throat or influenza A and B in the pharmacy and dispense the treatment in the same visit if appropriate. Patients are encouraged to call and speak with one of our pharmacists with any questions they may have!