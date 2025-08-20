Disaster Outreach Coordinators to Visit Woodbury County Flood Survivors

Sioux City, IA — The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD) announced that Disaster Case Advocacy (DCA) Outreach Coordinators will begin visiting neighborhoods in Woodbury County impacted by the June 2024 floods.

Beginning Wednesday, August 20, 2025, coordinators will visit homes between 11:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. to connect survivors with resources through the Disaster Case Advocacy Program.

DCA Coordinators will wear neon-colored vests and carry official identification badges. They are employed by Tetra Tech and will always work in pairs. Coordinators will NOT ask for Social Security numbers, photo identification, income details, or other personal information at the door. If residents are not home, a door hanger with a QR code will be left, providing instructions to contact the program.

The Disaster Case Advocacy Program assists survivors by:

• Navigating FEMA, insurance, SBA, and other recovery processes

• Applying for disaster assistance and other programs

• Identifying and accessing community resources

• Developing a home repair or rebuild plan

Residents do not need to wait for a home visit to get help. Contact options include:

• Online: homelandsecurity.iowa.gov/assistance

• Phone: 515-675-1884 (available daily, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

• Email: DisasterCaseAdvocacy@iowa.gov