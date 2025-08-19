Le Mars to Host “Walk For the Future”

Le Mars, IA — The Iowa SIDS Foundation is holding their annual “Walk for the Future” and Le Mars is one of six communities to play host to the event. The walk will begin at the Le Mars Municipal Shelter House with check-in and registration at 8:30 am and the walk starting at 9:45 am.

The annual walk is a statewide family event for SIDS and SUID families to meet or connect, communities to show support, and for each of us to remember and celebrate the lives of Iowa babies. This is an opportunity to support families while creating advocacy for SIDS, SUID and safe sleep. Funds raised at the annual walk are used for the daily operation of the Iowa SIDS Foundation, such as grief resources for newly bereaved Iowans, educational materials and presentations to Iowa healthcare and childcare providers, and to support SIDS/SUID research.