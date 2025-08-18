Patriotic Productions to bring “Iowa Memorial Wall” To Sioux City

Sioux City, IA — The Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation (MAMAT) will play host to Patriotic Productions “Iowa Memorial Wall” in September. The wall, which honors our state’s fallen heroes from the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts with pictures and profiles of the soldiers who sacrificed everything for our freedom, will be on display for three weeks.

The “Iowa Memorial Wall” is free to visit and will be viewable from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, Monday – Saturday from September 4 – 25.

The mission of the MAMAT is to explore, discover, and share Siouxland’s rich aviation and transportation history so that the stories of the past can live on through educational experiences, authentic historical aircraft, and transportation exhibits.