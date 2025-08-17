Sioux City to Resume Recruitment for Next City Manager

Sioux City, IA — The City of Sioux City has announced that Craig Clark, City Administrator for the City of Austin, Minnesota and Executive Director of the Austin Port Authority, has declined the City’s offer to serve as Sioux City’s next City Manager.

The City will continue its search for a qualified candidate to serve as City Manager, with updates provided as the process moves forward.

Previously, the City invited the public to meet finalists for the position. At the time, the three finalists were:

Eric Swanson , interim city manager/city manager, City of Phoenix, Oregon

Andrew Barden, city administrator, City of Winterset, Iowa

The City has not announced if they will offer the position to the other finalists or if they will pursue new candidates.