Outcome of Teamsters Strike Authorization Vote Still Not Known

Le Mars, IA — On Friday, August 15, about 200 members of Teamsters Local No. 554 at the Kemps plant in Le Mars met to take a strike authorization vote. The vote was set to close at 9:00 pm, but the results have not yet been reported.

The Teamsters were negotiating with the Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), which owns Kemps, but the talks broke down on Thursday, August 14. Kemps workers joined the Teamsters union in December of 2024.

“The Teamsters are the only union that can get these hardworking men and women the best contract possible at DFA, and we’re honored that they chose to join our movement,” said Danny Avelyn, Teamsters Central Region International Vice President and Secretary-Treasurer of Local 554 when the Kemps workers joined. “We look forward to fighting alongside them.”