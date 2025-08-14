Thirteen Fareway Employees Advance to Best Bagger State Competitions

Johnston, IA —

Fareway Stores, Inc. welcomed twenty-six of its top employees from across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota to its corporate office on July 29th for the highly anticipated Regional Best Bagger Competition. The event showcased the speed, skill, and precision of Fareway’s grocery baggers, celebrating their essential role in customer service and store efficiency.

Contestants were judged on three key criteria: time, weight distribution, and overall packaging technique. Each participant demonstrated their ability to bag groceries quickly while maintaining balance and protecting fragile items—skills that reflect Fareway’s commitment to quality and care.

The competition was spirited and friendly, with cheering colleagues and family members in attendance. Fareway’s leadership team praised the participants for their dedication and professionalism.

“This event highlights the incredible talent and attention to detail our employees bring to their work every day,” Rick Beckwith, Vice President with Fareway Stores, Inc. said. “We’re proud to recognize their contributions and celebrate their excellence.”

Winners from this regional round will advance to state-level competitions, continuing Fareway’s tradition of excellence in customer service.

Top Three Finishers:

1st Place: Tristan Hollister – Owatonna, MN Fareway Meat & Grocery

2nd Place: Austin Kollasch – Omaha, NE Fareway Meat & Grocery

3rd Place: Daven Peterson – Boone, IA Fareway Meat & Grocery

Iowa Contestants advancing to state competition at the 2025 Iowa State Fair:

Daven Petersen – Boone

Tapanga Blom – Oskaloosa

Brady Dierks – Marion

Hunter Ellis Hanscom – Osceola

Tanner Eisentrager – Ankeny (North)

Brody Reese – Eagle Grove

Kendra Schuette – Carroll

Nebraska contestants advancing to state competition:

Austin Kollasch – Omaha

Jozlyn Bartunek – Nebraska City

Minnesota contestants advancing to state competition:

Tristan Hollister – Owatonna

Mario Martinez – Worthington

Carlene Hand – Fairmont

South Dakota contestant advancing to state competition:

Creighton Chambers – Harrisburg