JBS buying shuttered Hy-Vee facility for bacon, sausage production

A Brazilian company that’s the world’s largest meat processor is buying a Hy-Vee food preparation facility in central Iowa that closed this spring.

Hy-Vee used the facility in Ankeny to make sandwiches, salads, bakery items and take-and-bake pizzas. JBS will retool the plant and it will make fully-cooked, ready-to-eat bacon and sausage. JBS is hoping to hire some of the Hy-Vee employees who were laid off when production starts next year.

JBS operates plants in Council Bluffs, Marshalltown and Ottumwa and is building a plant in Perry to produce fresh sausage.