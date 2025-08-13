South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce to hold “Intro to Federal Government Contracting” Webinar

South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce to hold “Intro to Federal...

South Sioux City, NE — The South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar at 9:00 am on Thursday, August 14, 2025, titled “Intro to Federal Government Contracting.” The webinar is online and free to attend.

The webinar will provide valuable insights into:

Navigating government requirements and certifications

Essential websites and resources for contracting opportunities

Key steps to determine if government contracting aligns with your business goals

Whether you’re just starting to explore government sales or looking to expand your current market, this webinar provides the foundational knowledge to help you make informed decisions.