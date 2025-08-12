Ribbon Cutting – Sioux City Joint Electrical Apprenticeship

Sergeant Bluff, IA — Join the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce as they celebrate Sioux City Joint Electrical Apprenticeship’s new and expanded location. This event will be held on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 4:00 pm. An open house with light refreshments will follow until 5:30 pm. View the invitation here.

Sioux City Joint Electrical Apprenticeship provides electrical apprenticeship training in an “earn while you learn” registered apprenticeship program through partnerships with member NECA contractors and IBEW Local Union 231. They also provide CEU and skill enhancement classes for state licensed Journey level workers. This program has been registered with the Department of Labor since 1966.