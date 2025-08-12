Miles for Smiles Poker Run on August 17

Moville, IA — The annual “Miles for Smiles” Poker Run will ride through scenic western Iowa on August 16, 2025. The event benefits Camp High Hopes, an organization that offers exceptional recreational activities for children, teens, and adults with disabilities, special needs, and chronic illnesses.

“Our compassionate team removes barriers and fosters physical, social, and emotional growth while ensuring safety and independence. We provide tailored programs, adaptive equipment, low staff-to-camper ratio, and personalized attention. Inclusivity, empathy, respect, and fun are at our core, and we aim to empower every individual to flourish and grow,” Camp High Hopes states on their website.

“Join us for an exciting ride through the scenic landscapes of western Iowa, making pit stops at unique small-town bars along the way, including a free BBQ lunch at Backdraft Bar & Grill! Gather your friends, fire up those engines, and come be a part of something truly special as we bring smiles to over 500 kids, teens, and adults with disabilities who attend camp annually.”