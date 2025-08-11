Hinton School District One of 15 to Receive Grant

Hinton, IA — The Iowa Department of Education awarded $500,000 in competitive grants to 15 Iowa school districts focused on aligning secondary career and technical education programs with student attainment of industry-recognized credentials. With this most recent round of awards, the Credentials to Careers grant program has provided over $3.5 million since its inception in 2024 to support high school students earning credentials with labor market value.

“By expanding opportunities to attain an industry-recognized credential in high school, the Department’s Credentials to Careers grant helps connect the classroom to the workplace,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “Students earning portable, stackable credentials will be ready to succeed in in-demand, high-wage and public-good careers across our state. Through the leadership of these school districts and prior awardees, Iowa is ensuring all students are empowered with multiple pathways to postsecondary success, changing lives and strengthening communities.”

The following 15 school districts will each be awarded up to $50,000 during the 2025-26 school year through this round of grant funding to align career and technical education (CTE) programs with the attainment of one or more industry-recognized credentials:

Ballard Community School District

Boyden-Hull Community School District

Chariton Community School District

Des Moines Public Schools

Dubuque Community School District

Durant Community School District

Fort Dodge Community School District

Glenwood Community School District

Hinton Community School District

Keokuk Community School District

Knoxville Community School District

Missouri Valley Community School District

Starmont Community School District

West Des Moines Community School District

Winterset Community School District

Industry-recognized credentials are certifications, credentials or licenses vetted by employers and endorsed by a nationally recognized trade association or organization in a particular industry. Credentials are valuable tools for individuals in the workforce, verifying skill mastery and educational attainment. Industry-recognized credentials are available across many career pathways, including health sciences, information technology, construction, manufacturing, child development, culinary and business.

In determining awards, competitive district applicants demonstrated clear, sustainable plans to align one or more existing CTE pathways with student attainment of industry-recognized credentials. Award amounts of up to $50,000 were determined by the expenditures outlined in each applicant’s budget proposal, all of which must be directly related to the attainment of an industry-recognized credential through a secondary CTE program.

Allowable costs could include student exam fees, instructional equipment, non-consumable instructional supplies, computer equipment and software, wired and wireless internet connections, installation costs, instructor training related to new equipment purchases, instructor training expenses required to offer the credential and curriculum enhancements.

Since the program’s inception in 2024, another 36 school districts have previously been awarded grants to implement programs providing industry-recognized credential opportunities for high school students.

Funds for the Credentials to Careers grant are provided through state set-aside Perkins reserve funds under the federal Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006, as amended by the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act. The goal of reserve funds is to support innovation and alignment of CTE programs with regional workforce needs.

Additional information on the Credentials to Careers grant is available on the Iowa Department of Education’s Industry-Recognized Credentials webpage.