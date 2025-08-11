Explore Siouxland Achieves “Destination Verified” Status

Sioux City, IA — Explore Siouxland is proud to announce its new designation as a “Destination Verified” location through Wheel the World, a global leader in accessible travel. This milestone makes Siouxland a recognized, inclusive travel destination.

As part of this initiative, 30 regional partners – including hotels, attractions, and restaurants – have also completed Wheel the World’s Accessibility Verified program. These efforts have led to verified listings now available on Wheel the World’s website, giving travelers with mobility, hearing, vision, or other accessibility needs the tools to plan with confidence when visiting the Siouxland area.

“We are excited to take this step forward in making Siouxland more inclusive for everyone,” said Kristen Heimgartner, Director of Sales and Services at Explore Siouxland. “Accessibility should never be a barrier to exploration, and this partnership helps ensure our community is more welcoming, informed, and ready to serve all visitors.”

This accomplishment was completed just in time to wrap up Disability Awareness Month, reinforcing Explore Siouxland’s commitment to promoting equity and inclusion in travel.

Explore Siouxland extends its sincere thanks to Travel Iowa for selecting the organization as a grant recipient, which made it possible to participate in impactful accessibility initiatives like this. Their continued support plays a vital role in strengthening inclusive tourism across Iowa and beyond.

Wheel the World’s verification program involved detailed, on-site accessibility assessments that provide transparent information on entrances, restrooms, paths of travel, and accommodations – helping travelers find places that fit their individual needs.

Siouxland’s verified listings span multiple communities, including Sioux City, North Sioux City, Dakota Dunes, Sergeant Bluff, and South Sioux City – reflecting a regional commitment to accessible tourism.

See Explore Siouxland’s listing using this link: https://wheeltheworld.com/accessible-travel/usa/iowa/siouxland?