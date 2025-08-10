Wet Nose Rescue’s “Clear the Shelter” Event Ongoing Through August

Le Mars, IA — Wet Nose Rescue is offering half off adoption fees for “Clear the Shelter” during the month of August. Walk-ins are welcome from 8 am to noon. All pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

The organization is also seeking more volunteers to help care for the animals in their care, as well as donations of specialty cat and dog foods for animals with sensitive stomachs. Although the organization has a core group of about 15 volunteers, the increased population of shelter and foster cats and dogs in their care has caused their president, Angel Anderson, put out a call for additional help.

Wet Nose Rescue can be reached at 712-540-5919.