Museum Presents Lunchtime History Programs

Sioux City, IA — The Sioux City Public Museum’s upcoming History at High Noon presentations will explore a wide range of topics, including labor movements and unions, Lawrence Welk, and the history of beer brewing in Sioux City. This popular lunchtime photo-based program series is held on the third Thursday of each month at 12:05 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum. Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunches to enjoy during these free presentations.

August 21: Labor’s Long Road to Recognition in Sioux City

Join Russ Gifford as he explores Sioux City’s forgotten labor beginnings, the confrontations, and the sometimes-surprising differences that gave Sioux City a unique result. We will meet interesting people from both sides, and see the confrontations and the conclusions, from 1877 to 1977.

September 18: Lawrence Welk – Homegrown Media Megastar

Welk’s path to stardom started in our backyard, in a blizzard that changed this North Dakota farm boy’s future in unimaginable ways. We will follow his path from North Dakota to Yankton and on through Sioux City. Join Russ Gifford and learn how Welk, while other bandleaders came and went, remained master of his future and ruled his region – and his timeslot – from the 1950s to the 1980s!

October 16: Sioux City Brews

Matt Anderson, Curator of History at the Sioux City Public Museum, will trace the history of brewing in Sioux City back to 1860 when Rudolph Selzer established Northwest Iowa’s first brewery. Brewing was a significant component of Sioux City’s industrial economy between 1860 and 1960, then re-emerged in 1998 with the opening of Sioux City’s first microbrewery.

The Sioux City Public Museum is located at 607 4th Street in downtown Sioux City. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.