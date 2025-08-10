MITCH HARRIS – MY PRIVATE WAR: Relentlessly Chasing a Dream – From the Navy to the Major Leagues

Author: Mitch Harris

Book: MY PRIVATE WAR: Relentlessly Chasing a Dream – From the Navy to the Major Leagues

Publishing: LT4D, LLC (July 6, 2025)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

“Making it to the big leagues isn’t just about talent. It takes grit, sacrifice, and an unshakable belief in yourself and in God’s plan, especially when the odds are against you. My Private War captures Mitch’s journey perfectly. It’s a powerful reminder that perseverance, determination, and faith can take you further than you ever imagined.”

— John Smoltz

HALL OF FAME PITCHER, ATLANTA BRAVES

“Mitch Harris’ journey is one of faith, family, military service, and an unyielding love for baseball. Through every challenge, he remained honest about his struggles but never lost sight of his dream. With determination and resilience, he proved that true heroes aren’t just made on the field—but in life itself.”

— Jim “The Rookie” Morris

FORMER PITCHER, TAMPA BAY RAYS

On the electrifying night of April 25, 2015, inside Milwaukee’s Miller Park, 29-year-old Mitch Harris achieved what many said was impossible: pitching in the Major Leagues. It took more than a powerful right arm. It also took remarkable tenacity for Harris to battle through daunting odds, heartbreak, doubt, and the persistent resistance of the United States Navy.

In My Private War, Harris delivers a raw and inspiring account of his extraordinary journey from Navy lieutenant to the St. Louis Cardinals’ lineup, overcoming five years away from the game and the rapid aging of his arm to become the first Naval Academy graduate to play in the big leagues in 94 years.

But this is more than a baseball story. It is a story about understanding the difference between impossible and improbable, and a testament to perseverance and the power of chasing a dream, even when the world tells you it’s too late.