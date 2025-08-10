A new CEO for pipeline developer Summit Carbon Solutions

The company planning to build a carbon pipeline through Iowa and neighboring states has a new leadership team.

The Iowa Capitol Dispatch was first to report that Joe Griffin, the new CEO of Summit Carbon Solutions, has signed letters sent to all landowners along the route. One version is a thank you to those who’ve agreed to let the pipeline run through their property. The other letter was sent to people who’ve resisted having the pipeline on their land and it promises revised routing and terms that better support the long-term interests of landowners. Summit CEO Joe Griffin said the new leadership team is focused on “respect” for landowners and this is “a new chapter” for the project.

A spokesperson for Summit has not responded to Radio Iowa’s request for more information, however the company’s new CEO testified in North Dakota at the end of July on behalf of a different company, so it appears he joined Summit just days ago. Summit’s new CEO is a CPA and an Oklahoma State graduate who’s worked in the natural gas industry, including a company owned by an investor in Summit’s carbon pipeline project.