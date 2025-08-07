Siouxland Chamber Ambassadors Seeking Vendors for Small Business Expo

Sioux City, IA — The Siouxland Chamber Ambassadors are seeking vendors for their 2025 Small Business Expo on Thursday, November 6, 2025 from 4-7 PM at the Sioux City Convention Center. The expo will be free and open to the public.

The Small Business Expo is an annual event designed to showcase the products and services of some of Siouxland’s leading small businesses. This event provides you the opportunity to promote your small business and connect with potential customers as we head into the holiday season. The chamber will promote your business as a vendor on social media, and a Positively Siouxland radio feature promoting the Expo will run on Powell Broadcasting stations in the weeks leading up to the event. There will also be a live radio remote at the event—register early and be one of the first ten businesses and you will have the opportunity to chat on-air with a radio personality from Powell Broadcasting!

Siouxland Chamber members with 20 or fewer employees can purchase a 10×10 booth for $225 or a 10×20 booth for $325. Food and beverage vendors can purchase a 10×10 booth for $100 or a 10×20 booth for $150 and must agree to provide food/drink samples for a minimum of 150 people