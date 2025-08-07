Fall “Shredtastic” to be held September 5th

Sioux City, IA — The Connections Area Agency on Aging will hold its Fall “Shredtastic,” a document shredding event, on September 5, 2025 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations. This event is for seniors ages 60+ and their caregivers. Document Depot and Destruction is providing the shredding service for this event.

Over the last several years, an average of two+ tons of personal papers were shredded during this two-hour period. This is a drive-through event, with parking to observe also available. This service is available on a donation basis with the donations benefiting senior services provided by the Connections Area Agency on Aging and the Siouxland Center for Active Generations.

With a focus on preventing seniors from becoming victims of identity theft, Shredtastic offers seniors or their caregivers the opportunity to shred personal materials. Connections Area Agency on Aging advises older adults and their caregivers to carefully dispose of paperwork such as Medicare Summary Notices, explanation of benefits notices from insurance companies, bank statements, credit card billings, and applications and other documents that contain personal information.

“We all need to be aware that numbers assigned to us from Medicare and Social Security, as well as bank account and credit card information are valuable and sellable commodities to many scammers,” stated Pam Wurster, event organizer at Connections Area Agency on Aging. “We are excited to be able to offer this service to seniors living in the Siouxland area, as we have been for more than a decade.”

This event is for personal papers only. Papers from businesses, including in-home

businesses, will not be accepted. Other items not accepted include magazines, phone books, plastic folders, corrugated cardboard, spiral bound items, binders with metal clips, etc. Staples and paper clips can be shredded and do not need to be removed.

This event occurs each spring and fall in Sioux City. The Spring Shredtastic will be on May 1st, 2026. For additional information, contact the Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209 or visit www.connectionsaaa.org.