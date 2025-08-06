Western Conference Shootout Returns to Sioux City

The Sioux City Musketeers will host the USHL Western Conference Shootout at the Tyson Events Center September 4th, 5th and 6th.

The Shootout is a pre-season, round robin consisting of the Musketeers and five other USHL western conference teams that include the; Des Moines Buccaneers, Tri-City Storm, Sioux Falls Stampede, Omaha Lancers and Fargo Force.

The schedule of the Western Conference Shootout is as follows:

Thursday, September 4th

7:00 pm: Fargo @ Sioux City

Friday, September 5th

12:00 pm: Sioux Falls @ Omaha

3:30 pm: Tri-City @ Fargo

7:00 pm: Des Moines @ Sioux City

Friday, September 5th

12:00 pm: Omaha @ Fargo

3:30 pm: Des Moines @ Tri-City

7:00 pm: Sioux Falls @ Sioux City

This will be the second year in a row that the Musketeers and Tyson Events Center host the Western Conference Shootout.

Tickets for the event go on sale on August 15th at the Events Center Primebank box office.

2025-26 Sioux City Musketeers season ticket holders gain free entry to all games.